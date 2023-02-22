New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 980,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 767,231 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 276,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 573,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 167,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $713.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

