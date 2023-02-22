New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. Mizuho reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.07. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

