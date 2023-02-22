New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 3,100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.