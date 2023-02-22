News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in News by 65.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 981,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 51.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 680,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

