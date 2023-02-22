Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ NXST opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.