Nicole Labrosse Sells 2,525 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
