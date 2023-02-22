Nicole Labrosse Sells 2,525 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.