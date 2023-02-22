NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NorthWestern by 29.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 216.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

