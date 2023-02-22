NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in NOV by 180.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

