Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

