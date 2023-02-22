NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,631 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $82,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.7 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average of $165.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.