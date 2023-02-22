Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Trading Down 1.1 %
Old Republic International stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Old Republic International Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
