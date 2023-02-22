Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.1 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Republic International Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.