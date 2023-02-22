Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 10th

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of ORTX opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.86.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
