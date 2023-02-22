Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 10th

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 10th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ORTX opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orchard Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 91,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

