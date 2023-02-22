Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

