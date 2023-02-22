PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,819 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Read More

