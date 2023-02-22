Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

