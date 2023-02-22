Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 33.5% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $25,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.