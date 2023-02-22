Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

