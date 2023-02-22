Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $1,054.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSOGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,054.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.38) to GBX 1,140 ($13.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

NYSE PSO opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 6,495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

