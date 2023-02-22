Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 23.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $159,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,749 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $159,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,749 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,586 shares of company stock worth $393,506. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Articles

