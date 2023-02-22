Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

