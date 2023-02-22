Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.