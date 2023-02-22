PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Sells $94,369.14 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,369.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

