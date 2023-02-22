ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) versus Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Critical Review

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Natural Gas Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.59 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Natural Gas Services Group $72.42 million 1.81 -$9.18 million ($0.42) -25.26

Profitability

Natural Gas Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

This table compares ProFrac and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Natural Gas Services Group -6.87% -0.91% -0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and Natural Gas Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProFrac presently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.06%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group.

Summary

ProFrac beats Natural Gas Services Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.