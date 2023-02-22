Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 71,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,546,000 after purchasing an additional 159,560 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.5% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.43. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

