Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 3.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $9.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Redfin traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.72. 2,830,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,738,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Redfin Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Redfin by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

