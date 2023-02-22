Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

RLAY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,718,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

