Reviewing Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Security Federal 19.60% 12.08% 0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Security Federal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 5.63 $5.10 million $1.52 14.64 Security Federal $52.19 million 1.75 $10.23 million $3.15 8.89

Security Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrey Bancorp and Security Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Security Federal beats Surrey Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

