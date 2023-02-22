Reviewing Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) & Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.91 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group $357.28 million 0.61 $10.37 million ($0.61) -13.72

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group -4.01% -5.55% -2.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yoshiharu Global and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.24%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats Yoshiharu Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global



Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group



Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

