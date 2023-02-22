Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Insider Activity

Rocket Companies Trading Down 4.3 %

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,600,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,342,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 177,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.