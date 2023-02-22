Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.