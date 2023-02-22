Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.28 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,518 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,275,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.