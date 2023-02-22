Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) versus National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Head to Head Comparison

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safestore and National Health Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $298.71 million 8.40 $111.80 million $1.57 36.82

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Safestore pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. National Health Investors pays out 229.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Safestore has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 25.62% 4.96% 2.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Safestore and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Health Investors 0 3 1 0 2.25

National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Safestore on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc. engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

