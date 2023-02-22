Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) versus National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Head to Head Comparison

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Safestore and National Health Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Safestore
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|National Health Investors
|$298.71 million
|8.40
|$111.80 million
|$1.57
|36.82
National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.
Dividends
Risk and Volatility
Safestore has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
62.4% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Safestore and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Safestore
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|National Health Investors
|25.62%
|4.96%
|2.65%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Safestore and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Safestore
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|National Health Investors
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Safestore.
Summary
National Health Investors beats Safestore on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Safestore
Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc. engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.
