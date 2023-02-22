Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.39% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $84,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 55.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $47.86.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

