Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after buying an additional 795,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of SGMO opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.