Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 457,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.