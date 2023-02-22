Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,207,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,275,605,000 after purchasing an additional 372,518 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 230.9% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,177,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

