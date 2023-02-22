Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,101. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $246.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.