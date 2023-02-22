SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of SolarWinds worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 6.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

