SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,841% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SJNK opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

