SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 149,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

