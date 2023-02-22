SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 886,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

