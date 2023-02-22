Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 16,845 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 634% compared to the average daily volume of 2,295 put options.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

