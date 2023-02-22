STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in STERIS were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STERIS Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of STE stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.26.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
