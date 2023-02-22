Stock Traders Buy High Volume of BlackLine Call Options (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,039 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the average daily volume of 442 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.