Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,481% compared to the average volume of 383 call options.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

