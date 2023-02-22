Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Molson Coors Beverage Call Options (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,550 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 128% compared to the average volume of 1,116 call options.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TAP opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Molson Coors Beverage

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

