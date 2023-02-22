Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,247 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 357% compared to the average volume of 1,149 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.