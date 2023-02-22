Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Coterra Energy Call Options (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,517 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,789 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

