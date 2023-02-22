Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,349,000 after purchasing an additional 234,637 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $193.67. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

