Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells $804,180.52 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,565,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,259,111.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48.

TELL opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 436,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,019,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 293,681 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

